Come celebrate the life of Jody Allen Arcediano whose spirit joined with his sister's on September 1, 2019. Jody was a loving and devoted father with his daughter always on his hip. The birth of his daughter brought happiness to his life and understanding of the expectations of being a father. Jody will be remembered for his sense of humor as he loved to joke around with everyone. He is survived by his daughter, Kelslynn Mae Arcediano, father, David Arcediano, mother, Maureen Gaultier, sister, Kaylan Arcediano, brother, Evan Pourciau, girlfriend and mother of their daughter, Katie King and numerous aunts ,uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his twin sister Rebecca Lynn Arcediano Yanez, grandparents, Joseph and Verna Gaultier, Michael and Hazel Arcediano. Graveside service to be held on September 7, 2019, 10:00 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Please meet in lobby for 9:45 am. Flowers are to be sent to grave site. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019

