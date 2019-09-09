Jody Claude "Poppa Si" Duhe, passed away on September 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Jody is survived by his wife Jewell "Katy" Kline, mother Rosemary Duhe, sons Tejay Kline (Kimberly) and Keven Kline (Jerrica), daughter Jennifer Kline, brother Barry Duhe, sisters Gail Himel (Nolan) and Allyn Rose "Leeny" Allen (Troy), and grandchildren Alyssa, Nathen, Rhealyn, Kenli, Harlie, Jacie and Eli Kline, Catherine and Brianna Louque. Jody was preceded in death by his father, Allen "Buddy" Duhe, and brother Brian P Duhe. A visitation in Jody's honor will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at St Joseph Church in Paulina LA, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Internment will follow Mass at St Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view and/or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019