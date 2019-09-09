Jody Claude 'Poppa Si' Duhe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jody Claude 'Poppa Si' Duhe.
Service Information
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA
70071
(225)-869-0000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Joseph Church
Paulina, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St Joseph Church
Paulina, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jody Claude "Poppa Si" Duhe, passed away on September 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Jody is survived by his wife Jewell "Katy" Kline, mother Rosemary Duhe, sons Tejay Kline (Kimberly) and Keven Kline (Jerrica), daughter Jennifer Kline, brother Barry Duhe, sisters Gail Himel (Nolan) and Allyn Rose "Leeny" Allen (Troy), and grandchildren Alyssa, Nathen, Rhealyn, Kenli, Harlie, Jacie and Eli Kline, Catherine and Brianna Louque. Jody was preceded in death by his father, Allen "Buddy" Duhe, and brother Brian P Duhe. A visitation in Jody's honor will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 9:00 – 11:00 AM at St Joseph Church in Paulina LA, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Internment will follow Mass at St Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements. To view and/or sign the online guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.