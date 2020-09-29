Joe A. Locke, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 28, 2020 at home at the age of 91. Joe was a very kind, giving person. He retired after 39 years from Gulf States Utilities/ Entergy as a relay utility worker. He went on to become a Sergeant at Arms at the Louisiana State Capitol House of Representatives for 27 years. He was a proud member of the IBEW and served in the United States Air Force during World War II. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Jimmie Locke; wife, Gloria Grubbs Locke; daughter, Diane Locke Watts; daughter-in-law, Rebecca L. Locke; son-in-law, James C. Mouille and numerous other family members. He is survived by his wife, Betty K. Locke; daughter, Lecia L. Mouille; son, Terry J. Locke; grandchildren, James L. Mouille, Christopher W. Mouille, Allen J. Locke, Lindsay Watts Sanchez, W. Neal Watts, Amanda D. Watts; great-grandchildren, Aubri, Adleigh, and Aidyn Ella Watts, Brock, Brody and Mia Mouille; and numerous step-children, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Road, Central, 70818 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Blackwater United Methodist Church, 10000 Blackwater Road, Central, LA 70714 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Blackwater United Methodist Cemetery.

