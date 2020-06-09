Joe A. Perez
1962 - 2020
Joe A. Perez, of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 57. He was born on July 29, 1962, in Amherst, Texas. Joe was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, as well as a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Joe is survived by his wife of 25 years, Delores Perez; mother, Hermina "Minnie" Perez; children, Kristi Ledesma (Christopher), Melissa Perez (Tony), Jordan Perez (Ashley), and Trenton Perez; grandchildren, Ali, Cristian, Adam, Natalie, Isabella, Sophia and Kai; siblings, Ida Minty (Robert Brown), Leonard Perez (Debra), David Perez (Glenda), Veronica Clayton, John Perez (Machelle), Patrick Perez, and Robert Perez; mother-in-law, June Flynn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and brothers and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe F. Perez, and father-in-law, Randall Flynn. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9:00 am until the funeral service begins at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery in Loranger, Louisiana. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the caring staff of Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
JUN
11
Service
10:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home
Interment
Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery
June 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Joe's passing. I really enjoyed working with him. He was always so kind and happy.

He will be missed.

Prayers for the family,

Marie
Marie Varnado
Coworker
