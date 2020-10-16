Fudge, Joe Allen "Big Joe", 82, was called home on Friday, October 16, 2020 . He was a lifelong resident of East Feliciana parish and born in Oak Grove, LA. He retired from Exxon with 57 years of service. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. Big Joe is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ellen Holland Fudge, sons, Robert Allen Fudge(Vanessa) and Joe Bartlett Fudge(Taura), daughters, Crissy Fudge Crain, Beth Hunt Fudge and Sandy Fudge Phares, brother, Bobby Neal Fudge(Tricia) sisters in law, Robbye Holland Ramirez(Luis), Valerie Fudge and Anna Bess Kelley and brother in law, Robert Lee. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Josh Fudge, Kristen Fudge, Daniel Fudge, Colby Fudge, Macy Fudge, Ashley Fudge, Mallory Fudge Davis, Morgan Fudge, Holland Claire Crain, John Clark Crain and Patrick Crain and great grandchildren, Cassie, Carley, Cole, Joe Hunt, Hayden, Jackson, Brooks, Owen, Elliot, Cannon, John Ivy, Pierson and Triff. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell Allen and Katie Weaver Fudge, brothers, John Wayne Fudge and Jesse Lee Fudge, sister, Mary Fudge Lee and great-granddaughter, Brighton Morgan. Pallbearers will be Josh Fudge, Daniel Fudge, TJ Davis, John Clark Crain, Patrick Crain and Colby Fudge. Honorary pallbearers are Owen, Elliot, Cole, Pierson, Jackson, Joe Hunt, Hayden, Cannon, Brooks, Triff and John Ivy. Among his many accomplishments as State Representative, were appropriating the funds for Folks Vo-Tech, Louisiana War Veterans Home, DCI, expanding Plank Road to a four lane, widening highway 10, paving Angola Road, and innumerable other projects. He was a very kind, generous man whose Legacy will be unmatched.

