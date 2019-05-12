Joe Ann Graves, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away at OLOL on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She worked for Dixon Memorial Hospital and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, where she eventually retired from both. She is survived by her children, Timothy Graves and wife Delia and Kenneth Graves and wife Trish; grandchildren, Brandon Graves and wife Jennifer, Wyatt Graves and wife Janae, Brittany Phillips and husband Dustin, Krystal O'Neal, Austyn Chopin and husband Rusty, Tony Graves and wife Amy, and Tristan Graves; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Lee Graves; son, Roger Dale Graves; and parents, Carl and Bennie Lipscomb. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. until Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Denham Springs Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 14, 2019