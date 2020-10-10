Joe William Bristol, a resident of Mandeville, was born on September 27, 1928, in Corydon, Iowa and passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He had the privilege of celebrating his 92nd birthday in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Joe grew up in a home that exhibited strong family values, faith, and hard work. His first job was at the age of 8 delivering newspapers at 4:00 a.m. through the cold, Iowa snow before school on his bicycle which instilled in Joe a strong work ethic. He was later to become an Eagle Scout and captain of both his high school football and basketball teams. After high school, Joe joined the United States Army and served four years including a deployment to Germany. When he completed his tour of duty, he was given a full scholarship to the University of Iowa to play football for the Hawkeyes. After his graduation from the University of Iowa, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a field agent in Washington, D.C. where he met and married his wife, Marion ("Mike") Moore Bristol who survives him. Joe also leaves behind four children: Diane Bristol Foster (husband Murphy), Scott Bristol (wife Cheryl), Leslie Bristol Broussard (husband René), and Clark Bristol (wife Heidi). His four children provided him with a legacy of eight grandchildren (Murphy J. Foster, IV (wife Sarah), Clark Foster, Leigh Bristol, Matthew Bristol, Regan Broussard, Cole Bristol, Nathan Bristol, and Jack Bristol) and three great-grandchildren. After spending 10 years with the FBI, Joe took a position with Dow Chemical where he worked for 31 years, and moved his family to Colorado. He was later transferred with Dow to the Baton Rouge area where he lived until his retirement. After his retirement, he volunteered with numerous agencies in various capacities. Joe was an avid golfer, sharing the sport with his friends and family, as well as an adventurous fisherman, making numerous trans-Gulf crossings to the Yucatan Peninsula and fishing out of Grand Isle where he personally caught numerous blue marlin and other saltwater game fish well into his 80's. Joe was known as a "man's man" who exhibited an amazing balance of strength and humility together with a wonderful sense of humor. He was indeed a man of steel and velvet. He will be deeply missed! Joe William Bristol, September 27, 1928 - September 20, 2020.

