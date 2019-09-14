Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Glen Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Gray of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, September 8, 2019. Joe was with his wife of 65 years, Johanna Stobaugh Gray (Josie). Joe was born May 8th, 1932 in Rising Star Texas, where he grew up, the 13th of 14 brothers and sisters. Joe and Josie moved to Hot Springs Village in 2003, from Baton Rouge. His career in life insurance spanned many years and he made many lifelong friends as a mentor to young men in the insurance field. Joe is predeceased by his daughter Ginna Dee Gray, his parents, Raymond and Jenny Alford Gray and 12 siblings. Besides his wife, survivors include his brother Frank Gray (Kay), of Santa Anna, Texas, children Teresa Maxwell (Stephen) of Little Rock, and John Glen Gray, of Baton Rouge. His grandchildren are Allie Nottingham (Joey), and Stephanie Newton (Patrick) of Little Rock, and Kyle Glen Gray (Ellie) of New Orleans, and Blair Gray of Baton Rouge. Joe was great grandfather to Lila Gray, Maxwell and Henry Nottingham of Little Rock. Joe was beloved by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Friday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at Valley United Methodist Church, Hot Springs Village Arkansas. A memorial service will be also be held in Houston at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019

