Joe Going
Joe Going entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 at the age of 70. He was a Fast Food Industrial Manager. Survived by his daughters, Marty Johnson, Julita Booker and Jakiaeva; sons, Warren Johnson and Deon Green; sisters, Hattie Davis and Leotha Johnson; brothers, Edward Going and James Holl; 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, William Going and Elma Hubbard. Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 10:30 am until religious service at 11:30 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:30 AM
AUG
20
Service
11:30 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
