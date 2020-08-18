Joe Going entered into eternal rest on August 12, 2020 at the age of 70. He was a Fast Food Industrial Manager. Survived by his daughters, Marty Johnson, Julita Booker and Jakiaeva; sons, Warren Johnson and Deon Green; sisters, Hattie Davis and Leotha Johnson; brothers, Edward Going and James Holl; 11 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, William Going and Elma Hubbard. Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 10:30 am until religious service at 11:30 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.