Joe J. Kusta
1943 - 2020
Joe J. Kusta, born July 31, 1943, passed away unexpectedly from a respiratory emergency on October, 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife – Linda Oliver; his step son – Will Plummer (Michelle); 3 bonus grandchildren – Devon, William and James; and 2 fur babies – Max and Emmie. Joe loved his small family, pets, fishing, golf and trips to Costco. He never met a stranger and always loved a good laugh. He grew up in Chicago and was retired from J.J. Jans, Inc., a business he owned and operated. His business motto was "Early to bed, Early to rise, ADVERTISE." Joe adapted well to living in Louisiana after 65 years in Chicago. He particularly loved Louisiana Cuisine and was a great chef. He has left a large hole in the hearts of his family and friends. Due to Covid guidelines a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the I.C.U. Doctors at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center - Dr. Boudreaux, Dr. Jagneaux and Dr. Cullata. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to the ASPCA or a charity of your choice. Rabenhorst Funeral Home of Baton Rouge has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
