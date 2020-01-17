|
Joe L. Weems, a native of Mars Hill, Mississippi, and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on January 17, 2020 at 6:04 a.m. at the age of 82. He is preceded in death by his parents Joe Louis Weems Sr. and Angie Havers Weems, sister Mary W. Kimble, grandson Gary D. Robinson, and granddaughter Jordan E. Robinson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dianne V. Weems, daughter Angela W. Woest and husband Jeff, their children Crissy W. Atkinson, Cassie W. Baggett, and Callie W. Hill, son Cliff R. Weems and wife Lori, their children J.J. Weems, Katie W. Covington, Adam C. Weems, and Ryan C. Weems, daughter Deenie W. Robinson and her son Caston J. Robinson. He is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. He is also survived by two sisters Nancy W. Campbell and Tessie Rye. Joe graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1955. He was an electrician by trade and retired from the East Baton Rouge Public Works Department. He was a member and board member of Baton Rouge Christian Center and Grace Family Church. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, cooking for his family, and ministering to the youth (Oasis on the Nile). He loved to sing, drink coffee, and tell jokes. Many have been encouraged and lives have been changed because he was a genuine man of God. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, visitation will continue on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 9:00am until funeral services at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020