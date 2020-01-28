Joe Louis Williams, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2020. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, January 29 at Elm Grove Baptist Church at 11 am. The viewing will be from 9-11 am. Reverend Errol K. Domingue will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery. Joe Louis was born on October 8, 1936 in Alto, Louisiana. On February 11, 1961, he married the love of his life, Glendora Williams. Joe Louis was a US Air Force veteran and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Joe Louis is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Luretha and Marvin Wilson, Cheryl and Gerald Perkins, Senior, and Angela and Harold Mitchell; one son, Joe Williams; Twelve grandchildren, Alton, Angel, Gerald Jr., Khristian, Geremiah, Joe III, Brad, Ebony, Joseph, Tre'Van, Kendall and Kamryn. Six great-grandchildren; a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glendora Johnson Williams, two sons, Joel and Jeffrey Williams, his Mother, Luretha Hendrix, his Step Father, James Hendrix, his father, Jimmie Williams, his sister, Ernestine Newman; his brother, Claude Williams and his brother-in-law, Reverend Dave Newman.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020