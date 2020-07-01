Joe Nathan "Pepper" Jackson, Jr., entered into eternal rest on June 28, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a Vietnam Veteran. Survived by Phyllis W. Jackson, Mother of his deceased son Baron Jackson; Grandson, Christopher Keith Jackson; Brother, Curtis Nathaniel Jackson; Brothers of Heart, Earl Webb and Donald Evans; Special Daughter, Deirdre Alexander; Goddaughter, Kimyum Campbell; Niece, Angela Franklin. Visitation Thursday, July 2, 2020 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, July 3, 2020 9:00 am until 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Graveside services will begin at 10:30 am, Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Service entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.