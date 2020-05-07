Joe Parker entered into eternal rest on May 2, 2020, at the age of 75. Survived by his daughter, Latory Lomas; sons, Joel Parker, Sie Parker and Dana Parker; sisters, Paula Parker and Betty Eagleton; grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney, Sie, Latorian, Satchel, Caden, Harrison, Mason and Jaxson. The family will have a private service on Friday, May 8, 2020. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.