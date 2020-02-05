Joe Stafford, age 72 of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side. Joe was born on Monday, October 6, 1947, in Tickfaw, Louisiana. He liked to cook, fish and Loved LSU football! Joe is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Stafford and Brad Slade, daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Henry Faust, III; granddaughter, Jaden Faust, sister, Margaret Pittman (Shelby). He was preceded in death by wife, Joanie Durant Stafford, parents, David Stafford, Sr., and Maudella Anthony Stafford, brothers, Crockett, Gene, Johnny, Sam and Ray Stafford, sisters, Katie Pravata, Lucille Stafford and Ethel Coleman. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd. Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Hammond, on Saturday, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Brandon Philips officiating. Interment will follow at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Tickfaw, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020