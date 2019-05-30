Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Wayne Gersch Sr.. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe was unexpectedly called into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 73 following a motorcycle accident in Carterville, GA. Born on April 19, 1946 in Hammond, he was a long-time resident of Tangipahoa and Livingston Parish living the past 38 years in Independence. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and subsequently worked many professions over the years. Since 2006, "Farmer Joe" and his wife have owned and operated Yawn Station Christmas Tree Farm where he has helped bring joy to countless families and their homes during the Christmas season with his friendly personality, cheerful smile, Christmas spirit, and Christmas trees. He enjoyed many hobbies including beekeeping, coin collecting, amateur radio, and Harley riding. He was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew him. To know him was to love him. He is survived by Kay Purvis Gersch, his wife of over 49 years; his children, Charla Burchfield (Billy); Joe Gersch, Jr. (Connie); and Amanda DiZinno (John); his sister, Gwen Bertone (Richard); brother-in-law Jackie Purvis (Virginia); grandchildren Brandon Burchfield, Laura Broussard (Seth); Heather Gersch, Brad Gersch, Kristin, Austin, and Kyle Newman; Hayden, Anna, Sophie, Isabelle, and Anthony DiZinno; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rollen and Wilton Gersch and his brothers, William "Bill" Gersch and Glenn Gersch. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Bro. Kip Shuford will officiate and interment will follow in Bankston Cemetery.

