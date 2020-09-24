1/1
JoeAnna Reed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoeAnna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoeAnna Reed entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was a native of Fayette, Mississippi. A private Memorial Service conducted by Rev. I. Webster will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Survivors include her children, Gary Reed(Sharon) and Edith Winters(Willie) of Dallas, Texas; and Sandra J. Compton; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; preceded in death by her mother, Letha Wright; daughter-in-law, Vareline Square Reed; and grandson, Colby Grant Reed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved