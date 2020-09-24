JoeAnna Reed entered into eternal rest at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was a native of Fayette, Mississippi. A private Memorial Service conducted by Rev. I. Webster will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Survivors include her children, Gary Reed(Sharon) and Edith Winters(Willie) of Dallas, Texas; and Sandra J. Compton; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; preceded in death by her mother, Letha Wright; daughter-in-law, Vareline Square Reed; and grandson, Colby Grant Reed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store