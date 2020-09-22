1/1
Joel Allen Gray
Joel Allen Gray passed away at OLOL-Ascension on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the age of 56. Joel was a passionate football fan especially when it came to the Crimson Tide, LSU and The Dallas Cowboys. He loved Coach O and even predicted he would bring home the National Championship. He was also an animal lover. He was also a gun enthusiast. He was extremely patriotic. He was also a fierce protector of those he loved and of his beliefs. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Gwendolyn Gray; step-son, Wayne "Bubba" Daigle; and father-in-law, Corey Lemoine. Joel is survived by his loving wife, Allison Gray; daughters, Brittany Gray and Payten LeBlanc; grandchildren, Angelle Marie, Karma Ann, Anjolie, Chevelle, Aaliyah "Ali", Payton, and Landon; sisters, Joleen Hays (Randy) and Allison "Dink" Mendibles (Albert); mother and father-in-law, Maureen and Tracy Dison; brother-in-law, Lance Lemoine (Leann); and nieces and nephews, Brandi, Brandon, Christen, Megan, Matthew, Leigha, and Lane. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
