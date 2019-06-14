Joel Brenton Prender, age 47, a resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away suddenly on May 27, 2019. Joel is survived by his children, Kaitlyn Prender (age 11) and Ryan Prender (age 9), his sister, Jennifer Prender Glennon (Ian), his stepbrother, Erik Lindquist (Sachi), his stepsister, Pamela Lindquist, his mother, Marilyn Lindquist, his nieces and nephew: Ella and Lily Glennon, Nami and Takuma Lindquist. Joel was formerly married to Julie Ryland Prender of Baton Rouge, LA. He is preceded in death by his father, George Prender, and his stepfather, Pete Lindquist. Joel grew up in Santa Cruz, CA and graduated from Harbor High School in 1990. He attended Chico State University. Joel loved soccer, volleyball, animals, and working with his hands, but his greatest joy in life was spending time with his children. A Memorial Service will take place on June 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Song United Methodist church in Prairieville, LA and a second Memorial Service will take place in Camden, ME with close family at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary