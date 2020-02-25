Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joel Henry Ory. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joel Henry Ory died peacefully in his home in Austin, Texas on February 23, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family, after waging a 20-year campaign to navigate the challenges of Parkinson's Disease. He was born on August 29, 1944 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Joel Purcell and Reba Weese Ory. He grew up and worked in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Henry graduated from Baton Rouge High School and earned a BS and a MD from Louisiana State University specializing in anesthesiology. In 1974 he became a partner in the Anesthesiology Group and served as Head of Anesthesia at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. After his retirement in 1994 he moved with his loving wife, Lin, to Austin, Texas. Henry was an avid sailor. He loved racing sailboats in the Gulf of Mexico, but he was most at home navigating Lake Pontchatrain, the Caribbean, or the Mediterranean. He was also a skilled woodworker and loved spending free time honing his craft in his workshop. Henry engaged all who knew him with his friendly disarming demeanor, his inquisitive nature, his fierce determination, and his generous heart. He was preceded in death by his parents Joel and Reba Ory, his two stepmothers Kathleen Stanford Roberts Ory and Ruby Faust Ory. Henry is survived by his wife, Lin Parker Ory, Austin, Texas; by his son Michael Ory, wife Alyce, and grandchildren Louise, Henry, and James Ory in Nashville, Tennessee; by his daughter Wendy, husband John Cappiello and grandchildren Carly, Sarah, and Rachel Cappiello in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and by his brother John Ory, wife Valerie, and nieces Rebecca Samon and Katie Ory in Cookeville, Tennessee. The family will be forever grateful to Emma Robinson, Brandy Jones, and the Robinson family for their loving care and deep devotion to Henry. In keeping with Henry's wishes there will be no service, and his family will celebrate his life by sprinkling his ashes into the Gulf of Mexico. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Parkinson's Foundation at Parkinson.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020

