Joel Hidalgo Tillery, age 90, passed away at her residence on Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Donaldsonville, Louisiana and a longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 beginning at 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Fr. Romeo "Billy" Velasco will officiate the Mass. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana. Joel is survived by her son, Stephen "Kim" Tillery; granddaughter, Kimberly Curtis and husband Kevin Curtis; daughter-in-law, Debbie G. Tillery; sister-in-law, Mary Jewel Terry; niece, Sherry Thompson; nephew, Ron Terry. Joel is also survived by other relatives and many friends. Joel is preceded in death by her husband, Grady A. Tillery; mother, Eloise N. Hidalgo Walker; father, Emmett James Hidalgo; brother-in-law, N.B. "Snow" Terry. Joel was a loving mother and grandmother. She cherished her family and friends dearly and will watch over them from heaven. Joel had a zest for life, she loved visiting and talking with her family and friends. Anyone who knew her, knew that she had a beautiful smile and laughed as often as she could. She also had a big heart and blessed her community by volunteering. She was creative, fun, loving, caring, high spirited, and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of several organizations. She was very active and enjoyed line dancing, gardening, cooking, and reading. She also had a strong passion for music. Joel worked at Southland Dodge for many years until her retirement. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Joel has been reunited with her family that passed before her and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to T.A.R.C. which supports challenged citizens, #1 McCord Road, Houma, LA 70363, or Haydel Hospice, 1297 St. Charles Street, Suite H, Houma, LA 70360. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joel Tillery.

