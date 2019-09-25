Joel J. Klein, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at his home in Gonzales, LA. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Glendive, Montana. A retired truck driver with Service Transport and a veteran with the U.S. Navy. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service at 12:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Robby Dickerson. Survived by his wife, Patty J. Klein; daughter, Amber Klein and husband, Ray Owen; sons, Michael Klein and Scott Klein and wife, Debbie; sisters, Mona Clapp and Sheila Fenn; brother, Jim Klein; and six grandchildren, Brandon Klein, Jake Klein, Orey Klein, Matthew Klein, Nevin Klein Owen, and Isa Klein Owen. Preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Matilda Klein; and brother, Jerry Klein. He was a member of Central Baptist Church. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019