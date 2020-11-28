Joel Monroe Harrell Born: January 20, 1939 - Died: October 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard & Viola Bateman Harrell of St. Francisville, La and his wife Marsha Harrell of Tylertown, Ms. Joel is survived by his brothers RB (Dick) & Gloria Harrell of Flint, TX and Michael & Brenda Harrell of Tylertown, MS, 3 Daughters, Tammie & Kevin Harris of Baton Rouge, La, Janice & Glen Gingras of Rockford, AL and Karen & Blaine Stockwell of Walker, La, 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He retired from LA State Police Troop A in Baton Rouge and later worked at the Department of Corrections at Angola. Memorial Services will be held at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, La on Dec. 5, 2020. Visitation at 9am with a Service at 11am by Pastor Buddy Day. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to local food closets, food banks or to La. Troopers Charities c/o La State Troopers Association 8120 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, La 70809.

