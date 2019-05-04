Joel P. McCurry, 62, a resident of Centreville, MS and a native of Cleveland, TN, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was retired, after working for over 39 years for Wyesco. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 3 pm until 6 pm. His ashes will be buried at a later date in North Carolina. He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Eugenie McCurry; two daughters, Shanna Kirby Plaisance and her husband Samuel Plaisance of Zachary; Brittany Kirby of Central, LA; one sister, Amy Johnson and her husband Johnny Johnson of Dallas, TX; one brother, Doug McCurry and wife Chrisy of Zachary, LA; seven grandchildren: Austin Kirby, Mika Maples, Aaron Maples, Landon Wegner, Brody Waters, Michael Plaisance, and Matthew Plaisance; and seven nieces and nephews, Angela, Katie, Luke, Jerod, Adam, Jeff, and Daniel. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul McCurry and his parents, Cecil and Beti McCurry. The family wishes to thank St. Luke's Hospice of McComb, MS for their excellent care. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 5, 2019