Joel T. Louque passed away peacefully at his home in St. Amant January 7, 2020 with his wife at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilson Vance and Marguerite Louque and his brother Wilson Vance Louque, Jr. Joel leaves behind his wife, Gayle Louque and his first wife and mother of his children Christine Louque, their son Roy Louque and wife Kris, their daughter Darlene Saucier and husband Brian, his step-son Joseph Williams and his brother Holt Louque, and Godchild Kay Lynn Louque and her mother Kay Louque (wife of Vance Jr) as well as eight grandchildren and many cousins and other loved ones. Joel was a true public servant. After having served in the United States Air Force, he served as an auxiliary deputy for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's office for many years before moving to Ascension Parish where he served as Deputy Constable under Chief James LeBlanc and on the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department. He also served on the Amite River Basin Commission. Joel is a retiree of Rubicon LLC. He was very social and had many friends. The family welcomes all to join them on Friday January 17th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in French Settlement, LA. Visitation will be from 8:30 AM till 10:30 AM followed by a memorial service and final military interment at 1:00 pm at Port Hudson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family and friends that prefer may give a memorial gift to honor his life and memory; please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/joel-t-louque. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services and Crematory
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 17, 2020