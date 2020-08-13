1/1
Joell Marie "Grams" Cothren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joell Marie Cothren "Grams", born in Picayune, Mississippi, was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She passed away Monday, August 10th, 2020 at the age of 83 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandson. She also enjoyed baking, shopping, and watching football. She is preceded in death by her mother Rebecca Berry and father Edward Grey. She is survived by daughter Lisha Slade and son Bryan Slade and wife Brandi, grandchildren Patrick Garcia, Stephanie Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Madison Slade, Madeline Slade, Diana Slade, Danielle Slade, Olivia Slade, and great-grandson Kourtland Sheppard. She will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapist, and PCA's at Baton Rouge General Medical Center for their care and compassion during this very difficult time. There will be a graveside service held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved