Joell Marie Cothren "Grams", born in Picayune, Mississippi, was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She passed away Monday, August 10th, 2020 at the age of 83 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. In her later years she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandson. She also enjoyed baking, shopping, and watching football. She is preceded in death by her mother Rebecca Berry and father Edward Grey. She is survived by daughter Lisha Slade and son Bryan Slade and wife Brandi, grandchildren Patrick Garcia, Stephanie Garcia, Natalie Garcia, Madison Slade, Madeline Slade, Diana Slade, Danielle Slade, Olivia Slade, and great-grandson Kourtland Sheppard. She will be greatly missed by all. The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapist, and PCA's at Baton Rouge General Medical Center for their care and compassion during this very difficult time. There will be a graveside service held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 am at Greenoaks Funeral Home.

