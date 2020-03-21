Joey 'Buck' Cutrer, a resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home. He was born November 3, 1957 in Clinton, LA and was 62 years of age. He was a loving father and grandfather that would do anything for anyone. He was a kind hearted soul that is now at peace. He is survived by 2 sons, Joey Cutrer and Drew Alan Cutrer and wife, Lauren; granddaughter, Ava Cutrer; brother, Ric Cutrer and wife, Donna; sister, MaryJo Cutrer; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carly Lou Cutrer; and parents, Joe and Mary Lou Cutrer. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the funeral and viewing will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to McKneely Funeral Home, Amite. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020