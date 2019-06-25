Johanna Montet Ardoin, born March 23, 1936, passed away at home on June 23, 2019 surrounded by family. Johanna and her beloved husband, Clinton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last August. Clinton was her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life. She was never happier than when she was behind "Daddy" on their Harley Davidson on family rides. Family was so important! She is survived by her husband, Clinton Ardoin and children, Debbie A DeJean and her husband James, Jeff Ardoin and his wife Tracey, and Mark Ardoin and his wife Pat. She is preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Abel Montet and her two sisters. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and a dear friend to whoever was lucky enough to know her. She truly was a living example of unconditional love! Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27th from 6 to 8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy) in Baton Rouge. Relatives and friends are invited to come and celebrate her life. The family of Johanna wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Jennifer, Crystal and Marchetta with LHC. Family and friends may also sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary