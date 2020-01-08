Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Johanna Theresa "Nanny" "JoJo" Haynes, a polio survivor as a child, passed away at her home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the age of 74. She unconditionally loved her family and friends, they were her world and she called each one every day, sometimes several times a day. She was a resident and native of Plaquemine, retired insurance department secretary from Citizens Bank with 10 years of service and purchasing agent from Georgia Gulf with 34 years of service. Visitation will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Saturday, January 11, from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am celebrated by Rev. Tim Grimes. Burial in Grace Memorial Park. She is survived by her sister and brother in law, Margaret and Louis Jr. Spragio; sister in law Twilah Gardner Haynes; nieces and nephews, Jill Spragio and spouse, Ally Dever, Jamie Spragio Simpson and husband Greg, Robert Haynes Jr. and wife Lezlie, and Bryan Haynes; great nieces and nephews, Elliott Haynes, Jessica Haynes Crowder, Jeremy Rice, Tiffany Damicone, Trenton, Sarah, Landon and Chance Simpson; great great nieces and nephews, Brynn, Barrett, and Belle Haynes, Danny Crowder, Peyton Rice, Leo Damicone, Adaline and Harrison Simpson; Aunt, "Butte" Richard; caregiver, Emily Gonzalez and her children, Jose, Adriana, Acie and Francisco Gonzalez; baby, "Ladybug". Preceded in death by parents, Harold Luke and Josephine Canova Haynes; brother, Robert Haynes, Sr. Pallbearers will be Robert Haynes, Jr., Greg, Trenton, Landon and Chance Simpson, Jose, Acie and Francisco Gonzalez and Edward "Lucky" Songy. Memorial donations may be made to www.stjude.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020

