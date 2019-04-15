Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Johanna ("Jolie") Wamble Berry, A heavenly angel's time on earth ended as we said farewell to our cherished wife, mother, grandmother and friend on April 14, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Her ever-present smile, energy, positive outlook, intellect, compassion and caring for others will not be forgotten. Jolie was born in McComb, MS, on Nov. 3, 1939. She grew up in Jackson, MS, graduating from Murrah High and Belhaven College. Married in 1964, she and Gene lived in San Francisco, Pensacola, Virginia Beach, VA, New Orleans, Monroe, LA, and Rochester, MN, during his training and military service before coming to Baton Rouge in 1974. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Helen McInnis Wamble; granddaughter Hailey Angelle Berry; and namesake, Jolie Thuneman Peel. She is survived by her husband, Gene; son, David(Courtney) and grandson, Laughlin; daughter Katherine Hearn(Donald); brother, John L. Wamble, Jr.(Cindy); namesake, Johanna Franchi; Godchildren, Lydia White, Karen Kuhn Ely, and Emily Gary Branum; and "pretend" daughters, Amanda Sharbrough Bryan, Jeanie McKowen Thuneman and Julia Shcherbakova Campbell. Her life has been filled with joyful service to her family, her church, and her community wherever she was living. After her family, her strong faith allowed her to provide leadership and service to her church. At First Presbyterian Church, Baton Rouge, she served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, elder, and on numerous committees. She chaired the church's 175th Anniversary Celebration. In the larger church, she chaired the Committee on Ministry and was Moderator of the Presbytery of South Louisiana. She lovingly cared for and followed her many communicants whom she served as Sponsoring Elder. Jolie was recognized as a Volunteer Activist because of her broad community involvement as well. She has worked in various roles with LASC, Rural Life, Baton Rouge Opera Guild(President), Volunteers in Public Schools, parish and state Medical Association Alliance, Foundation for Historical Louisiana, LSU International Hospitality Foundation, West Feliciana Historical Society, Feliciana Country Gardeners, Audubon Pilgrimage, Southern Garden Symposium, Scout Den mother and Troop Leader, Arts and Humanities Council, Episcopal High and Tulane Parent Councils, and PEO Sisterhood(President). She served on the Baton Rouge Symphony board and was President of the Baton Rouge Symphony League. Her great joy was in working with the LSU Chi Omega sorority as an alumnae advisor, where she was Pledge Advisor and Personnel Advisor. For this she was selected as the Alumnae Advisor of the Year by the national organization. Her warm relation with students and alumnae has resulted in rewarding lifelong friendships. Fascinated with Louisiana architecture, her restoration of Wakefield Plantation in St. Francisville has provided her with immeasurable joy and wonderful memories with family and friends. Her last few years took her to the Rockies in Colorado where she made new friends in Silverthorne, CO, enjoying both the cool summers and winter fun in the snow. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, at downtown Rabenhorst Funeral Home from 6-8 P.M., and Wednesday, April 17, at First Presbyterian Church of Baton Rouge, from 10:00 A.M. until funeral services at 11:30. Interment will be at Green Oaks Mausoleum. Pall bearers are Joe Berry, Scott Berry, George Carter, Ronald Coleman, John Haynes, Donald Hearn, Mark McInnis, and John Turner. Honorary pall bearers are Carl Sheely, Scott Thurston, Swayze Rigby, Walter Bringaze, Mike Davis, Trey Conners, Jimmy Craven, Jim McNeil, Bill Boedefeld and Chuck Mock. 