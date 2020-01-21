John 'David' Bush Sr., age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. David was an extremely hard worker, but was known for his big heart. He was a true outdoorsman and really enjoyed going fishing. David always liked to joke around, and he prided himself on making people smile and laugh. He was a whole lot of fun to be around and a one of a kind man who will be deeply missed. David is survived by his children, John Bush Jr., Melissa Bush, Dawn Bush, Jonathan Lewis; father, John Bush; mother, Jeannette Harrington; stepmother, Judith Bush; siblings, Marlys Johnson, Barbara Goodwin, Lloyd Bush, and Renee Krebs. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Darlene Bush. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Carlin Sanders will officiate and interment will follow in Gatlin Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020