John A. "Doc" Cox II, of Independence, Louisiana, passed away at his home on Monday, June 10, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on August 16, 1946, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the son of the late John Andrew Cox and Frances Letitia Cazedessus Cox. Doc was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War. He was an avid duck hunter and loved to fish. Doc is survived by his wife of almost 25 years, Peggy Jo Cox; daughter, Poppy Cox White (John); grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth White and Luke Andrew White; siblings, Shelby Cox Conti (Bill) and Van L. Cox (Jan); step children, Bo Reed (Brigid), Cinamon Streva, and Christian Reed (Candice); step grandchildren, Virginia, Adrienne, Kyle, Reed, Anna Brooks, Lucy, William, and John Christian; step great grandson, Karter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will be received at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 620 3rd St, Independence, Louisiana 70443, on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens Development Fund, 3796 Nicholson Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70802, www.lsufoundation.org. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019