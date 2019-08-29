John A. Anderson, Jr., entered into eternal rest August 19, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by his spouse, Terry Watson Anderson; daughter, Erica Anderson; son, Cordell Gordon; sisters, Shirley Carroll, Gwen Wickes and Angelica Anderson; brothers, Alvin, Michael, Ronnie and Joseph Anderson; grandchildren; De'Andre Anderson, Jamel Watson and Ja'Miriah Jones. Preceded in death by his parents John A. Anderson, Sr, and Laura E. Anderson; son John A. Anderson, III. Visitation Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor M. D. Jenkins, officiating. Interment Hope Cemetery, Baton Rouge, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019