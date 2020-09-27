John "Johnny" Amedee Frederic, Jr., June 27, 1956 - September 24, 2020. Born in Donaldsonville and a lifelong resident of St. Amant, Louisiana. Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Virginia Braud Frederic; his daughters Jaci, Julie, and Samantha Frederic; grandchildren Clay and Cale Marix, Alex Walker, Braeson and Kylan Hitt, Joey and Cheyenne Hitt; brother and wife Dave and Connie Frederic; sister and husband Janice and Joey Meyers; sisters-in-law Ramona, Jeanne, and Kristi Frederic. He was preceded in death by his father John Frederic, Sr and mother Eula Martinez Frederic; and brothers Doug, Donnie, and Kenny Frederic. After graduation from East Ascension in 1974, he enrolled in the Louisiana National Guard. Upon completion, he began his career with the Gonzales Police Department. After 28 years of service and achieving the rank of sergeant, he retired in 2004. During his career, he became a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, where he remained a lifetime member and active with local and state lodges. He held numerous board positions with FOP and received Top Honors such as the Jack Dudek Award and The President's Award, along with numerous other achievements and national recognitions. Even after retirement and activities, he remained self-employed as a hot shot driver which supported his passion for travel. Johnny was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. He remained active to his community and family and touched the lives of everyone he encountered. He had a passion to entertain and see that everyone had as much or more fun than he had, no matter where he was. His love of music led to having his own karaoke room to share with friends and family. He also had a love of travel, particularly to the mountains, and making countless memories during his adventures. Special thanks to Dr. Fraiche, Tisha Dooley, Dr. Surakanti, Dr. Davis, Dr. Allison, the medical staff in the CICU at Our Lady of the Lake-Baton Rouge, and to all staff who contributed to his care and kept Johnny going through the years. Also special thanks to the Gonzales Police Department family for their support; along with a special thanks to the Gonzales Police Department and Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Honor Guards and the St. Amant Fire Department. A memorial service will be held at Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales on Wednesday, September 30th from noon until 8 pm with services beginning at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation.

