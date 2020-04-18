John Andrew "Andy" Bridges
John Andrew Bridges "Andy" passed away at home with family on March 20,2020 at the age of 61 due to complications of heart and liver disease. He is survived by sons, Casey Bridges and Jeremy Varner of Springfield, two sisters, Pat Cross and Susie LaCroix of Baton Rouge, a brother and sister-n-law, Walter and Sherry Bridges of Kentwood, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Bridges, a sister, Carol Bridges, a brother, Leman Bridges and two sons, Dustyn and Rusty Varner. Throughout his life, Andy had so many friends that loved him especially the ladies. From his card playing buddies, to his pool team(s) playing to go to Vegas, going to Talledega and Tiny and Mickey giving him tickets to the Saints for his birthday, never think your kindness and generosity wasn't loved by Andy. Due to the Corona virus, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020.
