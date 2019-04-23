Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Andrew Spustek Sr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

John Andrew Spustek, Sr., P.E., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family, on April 20th. John was a first generation Polish American born in Ohio. He had a humble upbringing on a farm where he learned the practical skills which defined him throughout his life. He often recounted experiences from the farm and his Polish heritage. John was a devout Catholic and a true example of faith, selflessness and love. He cherished his annual visits to Manresa House of Retreats over the last 37 years. John served his country as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force during the Cold War, stationed in Germany. He graduated from Ohio State University, earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He later furthered his education and licensure by attaining Professional Engineer classification John exemplified the meticulous detail and perfection of an engineer. John was employed by Allied Chemical (Solvay), Kaiser Aluminum and was retired from Louisiana State University as Director of Facilities Maintenance. John met the love of his life at the age of six when he was ring bearer and his future wife was a flower girl. She refused to walk down the aisle at the time and he vowed to one day get her down the aisle. He did just that several years later. John was a devoted husband, loving father and proud grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Marguerite, his children, John (Monica), Maria (Bertram) and Rebecca (Joshu) and his grandchildren Madeline, Emily, John and Margot. John was also survived by his sisters Johanna (Gary) Schleuter and Helen (Donald) O'Shea and family friend and caregiver, Jeanette Walker. He was preceded in death by parents Stanley and Susan Spustek. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, The American Legion and The Knights of Columbus (Third Degree). 