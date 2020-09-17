John Arthur Glendening, 74, of Texas/Louisiana/Arkansas, passed away on September 11, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born on September 22, 1945, and if you spent any time talking to him you would know he was from Texas. John is predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Glendening and his big brother Bobbie Glendening. He is survived by his wife Dee Glendening, his sister Judy Foote, his three children, Scott, Shawn and Shannon and his six grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 o'clock am at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home on Causeway in Metairie. Visitation will be conducted at 10 o'clock am to 11 o'clock am. Interment will take place afterwards at the Garden of Memories. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com.