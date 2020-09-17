1/1
John Arthur Glendening
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Arthur Glendening, 74, of Texas/Louisiana/Arkansas, passed away on September 11, 2020, with his wife by his side. He was born on September 22, 1945, and if you spent any time talking to him you would know he was from Texas. John is predeceased by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Robert Glendening and his big brother Bobbie Glendening. He is survived by his wife Dee Glendening, his sister Judy Foote, his three children, Scott, Shawn and Shannon and his six grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 o'clock am at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home on Causeway in Metairie. Visitation will be conducted at 10 o'clock am to 11 o'clock am. Interment will take place afterwards at the Garden of Memories. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.Tharpsontheimerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 N. Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 835-2341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved