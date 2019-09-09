John B. "J.B." Esnard, Jr. was born on June 29, 1940, and passed away peacefully with his family present on September 7, 2019 at the age of 79. He was a resident of Gonzales and former longtime resident and native of Baton Rouge. J.B was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served his country in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Catholic High School class of 1958 and obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from L.S.U. in 1968. J.B. enjoyed a lengthy career with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development before forming his own engineering consulting firm. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family. J.B. is survived by his son, John B. "Trey" Esnard III, and wife Michelle, of New Orleans; daughter, Kristen Dominique, and husband Alan, of Slaughter; and brothers, Frederick James "Rickey" Esnard and wife, Pam, and Rene' Raoul Esnard and wife, Donna, of Baton Rouge. J.B. is predeceased in death by his wife, Susan Quarles Esnard; parents, J.B. Esnard, Sr. and Carmen McGuire Esnard; and brother, Daniel Paul Esnard. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue, Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Louisiana National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic High School.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019