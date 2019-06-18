John B. Cavalier, 82, a resident of West Feliciana Parish, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Baker High School. He was an US Air Force mechanic stationed in Everett, Washington. After serving, he moved back to Louisiana and resided with his family in West Feliciana Parish and went to work for The Department of Public Safety and Corrections at LA State Penitentiary at Angola. He retired after 26 1/2 years of service. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville, from 9:00 am until mass at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rogillio Cemetery. He is survived by his daughters, Eva Cavalier and Carmen Shipley, three grandchildren, Lucas Rheams(Chassity), Maghen Gagnard(Grady) and Andrea Shipley(Douglas), four great grandchildren, Michael, Alyssa, Kynlee and Katherine and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Faye Womack Cavalier, parents, Honore' and Edna Solar Cavalier and two sisters, Vivian Cavalier Daniel and Juanita Cavalier Rainwater. Pallbearers will be Grady Gagnard, Douglas Atkins, Aaron Shipley, Glenn Daniel, Robert Allen and Michael Lobrano. Honorary pallbearers are Donald V. McNeal, Keith Stallings and Joe Lee Norwood Sr. He will be remembered as the greatest dad and pawpaw in the world. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.