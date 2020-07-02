1/1
John B. "J.B." Doucet
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
One night I dreamed I was walking along the beach with the Lord. Scenes from my life flashed across the sky. In each, I noticed footprints in the sand. Sometimes there were two sets of footprints; other times there was only one. During the lowest times of my life I could see only one set of footprints, so I said, "Lord, you promised me, that you would walk with me always. Why, when I have needed you most, would you leave me?" The Lord replied, "My precious child, I love you and would never leave you. The times when you have seen only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you." John B. "J.B." Doucet passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a retired Outside Salesman with Motion Industries; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. A US Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12 pm, celebrated by Father David Allen. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory, Baton Rouge. He is survived by his children, Peggy Doucet Major, Ronald Doucet and wife Rita, Bonny J. Brown and husband Richard, and Johnny Doucet and wife Darnell; grandchildren, Kristen, Ashley, Wesley, Stephanie, Brittany, Trenton, Sarah, Bobby, Heather and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Stokely, Adaline, Bailee, Kalob, Hunter, Sckylar, Grayson, Harrison, Emmett, Bram and Sutton; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Lemoine Doucet; parents, Lawrence and Elizerman LeJeune Doucet; three sisters; and six brothers. J.B. enjoyed playing music with his family and friends. He also enjoyed a good cigar and his pipe. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved