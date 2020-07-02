One night I dreamed I was walking along the beach with the Lord. Scenes from my life flashed across the sky. In each, I noticed footprints in the sand. Sometimes there were two sets of footprints; other times there was only one. During the lowest times of my life I could see only one set of footprints, so I said, "Lord, you promised me, that you would walk with me always. Why, when I have needed you most, would you leave me?" The Lord replied, "My precious child, I love you and would never leave you. The times when you have seen only one set of footprints, it was then that I carried you." John B. "J.B." Doucet passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 86. He was a retired Outside Salesman with Motion Industries; resident and native of Port Allen, LA. A US Air Force Veteran who served during the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 12 pm, celebrated by Father David Allen. Interment will follow at Resthaven Garden of Memory, Baton Rouge. He is survived by his children, Peggy Doucet Major, Ronald Doucet and wife Rita, Bonny J. Brown and husband Richard, and Johnny Doucet and wife Darnell; grandchildren, Kristen, Ashley, Wesley, Stephanie, Brittany, Trenton, Sarah, Bobby, Heather and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Stokely, Adaline, Bailee, Kalob, Hunter, Sckylar, Grayson, Harrison, Emmett, Bram and Sutton; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Lemoine Doucet; parents, Lawrence and Elizerman LeJeune Doucet; three sisters; and six brothers. J.B. enjoyed playing music with his family and friends. He also enjoyed a good cigar and his pipe. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.