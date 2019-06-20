Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Ford Sr.. View Sign Service Information Verrette's Funeral Home 1018 Parent St New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7544 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM New Light Baptist Church 650 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Light Baptist Church 650 Blount Road Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John, a native of Batchelor and a resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 12:58 p.m. He was employed for 35 years at what started out as Louisiana National Bank and eventually became Chase. Viewing will be on Saturday, June 22 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road, Baton Rouge from 9-10:30 a.m. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Rev. Dr. Albert J. Haynes. Burial to follow in Greater St. Mark Baptist Church Cemetery, 11972 LA Hwy. 417, Batchelor. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sherry Ford of Baton Rouge; a daughter, Tonjalyn Ford of El Cerrito, CA; a son John (Dawn) Ford, Jr. of Round Rock, TX; a sister, Lillie Conner of Baton Rouge; four brothers, Clifford Ford, Sr. of Batchelor, Ernest Ford, Sr. of New Orleans, Glenn Ford, Sr., of Minnesota, and Robert Charles Richard of Marksville; three grandchildren, Autumn, Khamari, and Jonathan and a great grandchild, Summer, all of Round Rock, TX; three step children, Anthony and Brian Jones, of Baton Rouge, and Letitia Nelson, and a step grandson, Cameron Nelson, both of New Orleans, and he helped in the rearing of Amber Fisher, of New Orleans. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Henrietta (Bland) Ford, of Batchelor; grandparents, Clifford and Ruby Ford of Galveston, TX; two sisters, Beulah Stewart of New Orleans, and Margaret Phill of Baton Rouge; two brothers, Jerry Collins and Robert Ford, both of New Orleans; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Verrette's Pointe Coupee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019

