John "Junior" Badeaux, Jr., 81 years old, loving father, grandfather and great grandfather went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his loving wife and his youngest son on August 26, 2019. He entered this world on August 21, 1938, born to Lena and John Badeaux Sr. in Grosse Tate, Louisiana. He was a faithful, longtime member of Life Tabernacle Church. John is survived by his son, Mike Badeaux and wife Tracey; daughters, Becky Conrad and husband Darryle and Rhonda Conrad and husband Robert; grandchildren, Anjinette Bowen, Suzanne Boudreaux and husband Brandon, Jessica Hayman and husband Dusty, Dana New, Kris New and wife Krystal, Justin Badeaux and wife Theresa, Rachel Badeaux, Amber Gross, Micah Conrad and Candis Conrad; great grandchildren, Seth, Katie, Kayden, Kassie, Kollin, Karter, Makayla, Darrell, Angelle, Mikey, Jaxson, Jordison, Neveah, Rylee, Karson, and McKenna; sister, Eula Mae Daigre; brother, Douglas Badeaux Sr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Ada Jeanette Badeaux; parents, Lena and John Badeaux Sr.; son, Darrell Badeaux; brothers, Roy Badeaux and Eugene Badeaux; sisters, Lily Belle Quibedeaux and Deloris Rouse. Pallbearers will be Dusty Hayman, Kayden Hayman, Kris New, Seth New, Justin Badeaux, Brandon Boudreaux, Micah Conrad and Mark Logsdon. The family would like to thank Bro. and Sis. Andre for all of the special care you showed to our dad over the years. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Life Tabernacle Church, 9323 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Life Tabernacle Church, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM conducted by Reverend Tony Spell. The graveside service and burial will follow at First Pentecostal Church of Melville Cemetery, in Melville, Louisiana at 3:00 PM.

