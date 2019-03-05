Praise be to the Lord, for He has heard my cry for mercy. The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him and I am helped. (Psalm 28:6-7). John Barrow Norwood Jr., "John B.," passed away peacefully in Baton Rouge on February 21, 2019. He was a man with a deep love of his country, of Louisiana, and of the Felicianas his family called home. John B. was born in St. Francisville, Louisiana on August 17, 1935. He attended Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana State University before joining the Marine Corps. A proud veteran of the Korean War he returned to Baton Rouge to work for BASF and OSHA for a combined fifty years. John B. was the embodiment of the Southern gentleman and his dance card was always full at social gatherings. Gregarious and always willing to help a friend, he enjoyed socializing, hunting, discussing politics, and lamenting the passing of time. One of his greatest joys was spending countless hours on his old tractor traversing the family property in St. Francisville. More than anything he loved the land. He was an active participant both as a husband and father. He involved himself in whatever school or outside endeavors needed his assistance. He enjoyed building the first concession on Episcopal's campus and the memories of many times spent there. He remained faithful to and enjoyed lifelong friends stemming from all aspects of his life. Those who knew him will miss the tough, stubborn, and proud man who fought Alzheimer's until his very last days. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane Hoyt Norwood; a daughter, Jennifer Norwood Artigue and husband, Brad; a son, John B. Norwood III (Jeb); a brother, Donald L. Norwood; grandchildren Alexander Artigue, Kelsey Norwood and Bennett Norwood; daughter-in-law, Tracy Norwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucy Doherty Norwood and John Barrow Norwood Sr. and a son, William Yancey Norwood. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Lewis Memorial Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, 3200 Woodland Ridge Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until religious memorial service at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John B's name to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or www.hospicebr.org or a . Semper Fidelis.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019