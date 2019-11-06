Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Barry Poché. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Woodland Park Baptist Church Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

John Barry Poché, of Hammond Louisiana, departed this world to be with his Heavenly Father on November 4th, 2019. He was born on September 21st, 1959 in Denham Springs Louisiana and spent his life embodying Christ's love for us. Growing up, John was a member of Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout badge. He shared his love for the outdoors and God's creation by taking his wife, whom he referred to as "his bride", and three loving daughters to visit his favorite National Parks. Together they hiked through canyons and mountains enjoying laughter and making memories together. John loved his family more than anything in this world and he could often be found quietly giving of his time and resources to them and anyone else in need. Some of his favorite moments in life were spent with his wife tending bees, reading to his grandchildren, and gathering the family together for a good meal at their home. John actively served his church volunteering in many capacities including serving as a Sunday school teacher for several decades. He enjoyed attending church with his family where they worshiped their Lord Jesus together. John served as Managing Director in the Public Finance Group for Raymond James. After earning his bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, he accumulated over 25 years of experience working in the Public Finance industry. John dedicated his entire professional career serving numerous local governmental entities, hospitals, universities, and housing authorities, in both Louisiana and Mississippi. The deep personal friendships that grew from his work is what John cherished the most and everyone that met him, respected his integrity and loved him. John is survived by his faithful bride of 38 years, Cindy Amacker Poché; three daughters, Lauren Poché Edwards married to Stephen Edwards, Emily Poché McWhorter married to Matthew McWhorter, and Sarah-Catherine Poché and fiancee Caleb Clark. He was also proud to call himself Papa John to two adorable grandchildren, William Hollis Edwards and Madeline Jhanvavé McWhorter. He is also survived by his mother Peggy Palmer Poché; sister, Machelle Garcia; brother-in-law, Dennis Garcia; sister-in-law, Becky Cambre wife of Michael Cambre; brother-in-law, Duane Amacker; and his in-laws, Billy & Betty Amacker as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him in death and welcoming him into heaven is his father John Harrinton Poché. To continue his legacy, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the John B. Poché Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Louisiana University. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Woodland Park Baptist Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Pete Charpentier will officiate and interment will follow in Sandhill Cemetery. Condolences and other information may be found at John Barry Poché, of Hammond Louisiana, departed this world to be with his Heavenly Father on November 4th, 2019. He was born on September 21st, 1959 in Denham Springs Louisiana and spent his life embodying Christ's love for us. Growing up, John was a member of Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout badge. He shared his love for the outdoors and God's creation by taking his wife, whom he referred to as "his bride", and three loving daughters to visit his favorite National Parks. Together they hiked through canyons and mountains enjoying laughter and making memories together. John loved his family more than anything in this world and he could often be found quietly giving of his time and resources to them and anyone else in need. Some of his favorite moments in life were spent with his wife tending bees, reading to his grandchildren, and gathering the family together for a good meal at their home. John actively served his church volunteering in many capacities including serving as a Sunday school teacher for several decades. He enjoyed attending church with his family where they worshiped their Lord Jesus together. John served as Managing Director in the Public Finance Group for Raymond James. After earning his bachelor's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, he accumulated over 25 years of experience working in the Public Finance industry. John dedicated his entire professional career serving numerous local governmental entities, hospitals, universities, and housing authorities, in both Louisiana and Mississippi. The deep personal friendships that grew from his work is what John cherished the most and everyone that met him, respected his integrity and loved him. John is survived by his faithful bride of 38 years, Cindy Amacker Poché; three daughters, Lauren Poché Edwards married to Stephen Edwards, Emily Poché McWhorter married to Matthew McWhorter, and Sarah-Catherine Poché and fiancee Caleb Clark. He was also proud to call himself Papa John to two adorable grandchildren, William Hollis Edwards and Madeline Jhanvavé McWhorter. He is also survived by his mother Peggy Palmer Poché; sister, Machelle Garcia; brother-in-law, Dennis Garcia; sister-in-law, Becky Cambre wife of Michael Cambre; brother-in-law, Duane Amacker; and his in-laws, Billy & Betty Amacker as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him in death and welcoming him into heaven is his father John Harrinton Poché. To continue his legacy, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the John B. Poché Scholarship Fund at Southeastern Louisiana University. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Woodland Park Baptist Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Bro. Pete Charpentier will officiate and interment will follow in Sandhill Cemetery. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close