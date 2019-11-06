John Batiste Toussaint (J.B.), 'A Distinguished Christian Gentleman,' went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 30th. God blessed him with 83 years. His family celebrates his labor of love as a servant. He is the son of Elizabeth Zeno Toussaint and Emile Toussaint of Lakeland, LA. John was a dedicated worker and served his church, New Gideon Baptist, faithfully as a Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Sandra Abram Ross Jones. J.B. leaves to cherish his memory a son, Donald R. A. Toussaint, Sr.; sisters and brothers; 3 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Friday, November 8, 2019, visitation from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. The Home Going worship will be held Saturday, November 9, at New Gideon Baptist Church, 2552 Balis Dr, at 10:00 am. The burial will follow at Southern Memorial Gardens.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019