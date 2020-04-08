Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bennett Luke Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In the first hour of Wednesday, April 8th 2020 that big, beautiful heart of John Bennett Luke, Sr. stopped beating. After a brave year-long battle against cancer, he passed away peacefully with his wife, daughter, son and son-in-law surrounding him. In a fulfillment of the blessing at their wedding almost 50 years ago, John and Marti lived to see their children's children's children as their love created a beautiful daughter and son: Elizabeth Romano and John Bennett Luke, Jr., wonderful in-laws Joey Romano, Wendi Luke and Kelsey Romano, five amazing grandsons: Austin Romano, Luke Romano, Finnegan Luke, Park Luke and Lennon Luke and four precious great grandchildren: Gianna Romano, Marguerite Romano, Louise Romano and Beau Cole Romano. John is preceded in death by his father and mother, William J. Luke and Daisy Bennett Luke and sister Ellen Luke. If the life of a man can be judged by the number of people who love him, then John's life was indeed well-lived. He was a friend to all, especially to anyone in need. His life was one of selfless service. His tough exterior disguised a huge tender heart capable of deep love and true compassion for both his fellow man and animals of all shapes and sizes. He joined the US Marines in 1966 and was chosen Honor Man of his platoon before serving honorably in Viet Nam. He was the quintessential Marine and someone you wanted on your side in a fight. Although there is no good time to lose someone you love, it is especially cruel when those left behind crave the comfort of human contact and that contact is not only denied but possibly deadly. John Luke, beloved of so many, deserves to have his life celebrated fully at a time when human contact is no longer dangerous. His body will be cremated and once the horror of COVID19 is over, we will have a grand Memorial event at Trinity Episcopal Church befitting this beautiful man who touched so many lives. Donations to The Hospice of Baton Rouge in John's name will be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made online at www.hospicebr.org or mailed to 3600 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020

