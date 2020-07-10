John Benny Lilly, 79 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020. He entered this world on December 5, 1940, born to Murtice and Harvey Lilly, Sr., in New Orleans, LA. For many years he worked as a Lineman in the Electrical Union IBEW. John was a member of Galilee Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed fishing, camping and capturing scenes of nature through the lens of his camera. John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Yona Lilly; sons, John Benny Lilly, Jr. and Dennis Lee Lilly; grandchildren, Joshua Lilly, Taylor Lilly, Catalina Lilly, and Jesus Acosta; brothers, Harvey Lilly, Jr. (Rachel) of Meridian, MS and James Wilton "J.W." Lilly (Sammye Raye) of Denham Springs; sister, Barbara Ann Devall (Doug) of Central; sister in-law, Wynell Lilly of Albany, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; wife's brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by father, Harvey Lee Lilly, Sr.; mother, Murtice Elmeater Robins Lilly; and brother, William Edward Lilly. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA, at 11:00 PM, officiated by Reverend Andrew Williams. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge for their professionalism and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Southern Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203.

