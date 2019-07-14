|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadmoor United Methodist Church
John Bloomfield Tyner passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born on June 7, 1926, in Randolph, Minnesota to Vernon and Caroline Tyner. When he was young, his family moved to Tallulah, Louisiana where he graduated from Tallulah High School. Upon graduation, John served his country aboard the USS Ticonderoga Aircraft Carrier in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was recognized for his service receiving the Bronze Star, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with four battle stars and other combat honors. He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Louise Crow Tyner, when he returned to Louisiana on active leave. After being discharged from the Navy, John and Louise started their life in Baton Rouge, where he began college at LSU. He graduated with a B.S. in Insurance and Accounting. Upon graduation, his love of the insurance business began, with his first position at the Louisiana Insurance Rating Commission, and from there he moved into the private sector. He helped build several successful agencies during his professional career including Duchein-Tyner Agency Inc. and McInnis, Kron, Tyner and Daniel, Inc. In continuing with his legacy, he helped establish the Tyner Jeter Insurance Agency in 2012. John and Louise were married for 63 years. He is survived by two children, John Michael Tyner (partner Holley Thompson) and Patricia "Tatsy" Jeter (husband Tommy Jeter); two grandchildren, Jennifer Christine Jeter and Thomas Carroll Jeter III (wife Amanda); and one great granddaughter, Anastasia Claire Jeter; along with two nieces and a nephew. He is also survived by a very loving and trusted friend, Alida Casey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Caroline Tyner; sister, Elaine Tyner Smith Gust; brother, Bruce M. Tyner; and niece, Patricia S. Quinlan. John's love of the Lord was demonstrated by his active membership in his church, Broadmoor United Methodist. He was a member for 63 years and enjoyed going every week to join others in their faith journey. He served in many pivotal leadership capacities during his years at Broadmoor, including serving as an usher for over 50 years. He was also a past board member of the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana. John's service within the community spanned several decades. He served as the President of the Baton Rouge Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) and received the Outstanding President Award by the Louisiana Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was very active in the Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America where he served as the District Chairman. Through his service and leadership he was honored with the Silver Beaver Award. He also served on the boards of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce, the Salvation Army, Baton Rouge Crimestoppers, and Bank of the South. In his later years, he enjoyed participating in the Baton Rouge Navy Club, Ship 661, with fellow Navy veterans. During his professional career, John served as President of The Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana. In addition, he was Chairman of the Southern Agents Conference. John was on the Regional Advisory Boards for Maryland Casualty Company, Zurich Insurance Company, and Continental Insurance Company. His family would like to express their extreme gratitude to his Administrative Assistant, Mittie Daughtry, for her loyalty and dedication for the past 59 years. The family also wishes to thank Dr. Carl Luikart, Dr. Ed Vinci, and Tracey LeMaire for many years of compassion, support, and care. John was a peacemaker; loving father, grandfather and he loved helping others. His life will be remembered for his love, kindness, generosity and service. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Tuesday, July 16, from 5:30-8:30pm. Visitation will continue at Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 17, from 9:00-11:00 am with funeral services at 11:00. Pallbearers will be his fellow ushers from Broadmoor United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 or Boy Scouts of America, 9644 Brookline Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
