Service Information
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge , LA 70802
(225)-383-6831
Memorial service
11:30 AM
University Methodist Church
3350 Dalrymple Drive
Baton Rouge , LA

John Bryan Henderson passed away in Baton Rouge, LA on April 25, 2019 on his 71st birthday. He was born in Knoxville, TN in 1948 to John L and Ruby Bryan Henderson. He grew up in Virginia and Lexington, KY, and graduated with honors from Lafayette High School in Lexington where he played in the marching band and was an Eagle Scout. He received his BA from Duke University in 1970 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his PhD in History and Asian Studies from the University of California/Berkeley in 1977. He taught at the University of Akron before coming to LSU in 1978 where he was a William R. and Letitia Bell Endowed Professor in the Department of History until his retirement in May 2017. He taught courses on Chinese and Japanese history, East Asian religions, and special topics courses in the Honors College. Not only could he speak Chinese and Japanese but could write in Chinese. He won a number of teaching honors and for a long time was coordinator of LSU's program in East Asian Studies. He is survived by his wife Nathalie and his daughter Ruby of Baton Rouge; brother Joe (James), niece Sarah, and nephew Nick of Manhattan Beach, CA; and stepsister Sharon John Bryan Henderson passed away in Baton Rouge, LA on April 25, 2019 on his 71st birthday. He was born in Knoxville, TN in 1948 to John L and Ruby Bryan Henderson. He grew up in Virginia and Lexington, KY, and graduated with honors from Lafayette High School in Lexington where he played in the marching band and was an Eagle Scout. He received his BA from Duke University in 1970 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He received his PhD in History and Asian Studies from the University of California/Berkeley in 1977. He taught at the University of Akron before coming to LSU in 1978 where he was a William R. and Letitia Bell Endowed Professor in the Department of History until his retirement in May 2017. He taught courses on Chinese and Japanese history, East Asian religions, and special topics courses in the Honors College. Not only could he speak Chinese and Japanese but could write in Chinese. He won a number of teaching honors and for a long time was coordinator of LSU's program in East Asian Studies. He is survived by his wife Nathalie and his daughter Ruby of Baton Rouge; brother Joe (James), niece Sarah, and nephew Nick of Manhattan Beach, CA; and stepsister Sharon Smith (Ron), nephew Damon, and niece Kim of Fairfax, VA. A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held in Baton Rouge at 11:30 Tuesday, May 14, at University Methodist Church, 3350 Dalrymple Drive. For donations, please give to the LSU Foundation in memory of John Henderson, 3796 Nicholson Dr. BR 70802 or on line at www.lsufoundation.org/JohnHenderson , or to , P.O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

