Born March 25, 1937, John suddenly and unexpectedly entered into eternal life with Jesus on December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Loadice and Victoria Buton Louviere, one sister, six brothers and a half sister. A native of New Iberia and resident of Roseland, LA, John is survived by his wife Judy Burns Louviere, stepdaughter Lori B. Bergeron, grandchildren Brant Aydell, his "little piece of gold" Haley B. Broyles, Dave Richardson, and 4 great-grandchildren. His other family "of the heart" Emily, Vanna and Vada Mihlfread and his faithful "Buddy" Brandon Mihlfread and extended family and friends. Arrangements pending at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019